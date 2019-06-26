New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday appointed Samant Goel as the chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Arvind Kumar as the new director of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Goel was earlier reported to have been leading the race to become RAW’s top boss. Arvind Kumar, on the other hand, is a 1984 batch IPS officer, who is known to be an expert on Kashmir and counter-terror operations.

Samant Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre had played up his role in countering the Khalistani propaganda in Europe against India to pitch in for the top job. Last year, Pakistan-backed Khalistani groups carried out the ‘Referendum 2020’ in the UK seeking a separate homeland for the Sikhs despite protests by the Indian government.

With these top two appointments out of the way, all eyes are now set on who will be named the next Army chief as General Bipin Rawat is scheduled to retire at the end of this year.