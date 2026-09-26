Samastipur horror: Third video showing girl being harassed surfaces online, police launch probe

In the video, a young girl is seen standing on a road while several youths allegedly harass her and record the incident. One of the youths, wearing a vest, is seen repeatedly holding her hand as she attempts to move away.

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Samastipur horror: Third video showing girl being harassed surfaces online, police launch probe (Image: PTI)

A third video allegedly showing the harassment of a young girl has surfaced on social media in Bihar’s Samastipur district. The video has emerged days after two similar clips from the Karpurigram and Musrigharari areas led to police action. The latest video is reportedly from Kalyanpur block. However, the authenticity of the footage and the exact date and location of the incident have not yet been independently confirmed. Police investigation will be needed to establish the facts.

Girl allegedly harassed on road

In the video, a young girl can be seen standing on a road while several youths surround her. One of them holds her hand as she tries to move away. The girl is heard asking the youths to leave her and saying that she will call her brother. The youths allegedly tell her to call him.

At one point, another youth appears to move towards her and allegedly slaps her. Several people can be seen in the area, but the footage does not show anyone coming forward to help the girl.

According to reports, police took note of the video and identified those allegedly involved in the incident. The accused were reportedly arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Authorities also reportedly carried out a bulldozer drive on Friday against alleged encroachments or properties linked to the accused.

Earlier videos triggered investigation

The latest video has surfaced at a time when Samastipur police are facing increased scrutiny over several videos allegedly showing the harassment and assault of women.

Before the Kalyanpur video, two other clips from Karpurigram and Musrigharari had circulated online.

In one case, a young girl and a man travelling on a scooter were allegedly surrounded by a group of people. Some members of the crowd were accused of abusing and assaulting them.

Police launched an investigation after the video surfaced and arrested one of the accused, according to reports.

The latest footage is being examined separately. Police will have to verify its source, date, location and the identity of the people seen in it before establishing what exactly happened.