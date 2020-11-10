Samastipur Constituency Result Live Updates: Election results for Samastipur Assembly constituency were declared today. Also Read - Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD Still Single-largest Party, NDA Crosses Majority Mark

Samastipur is one of the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The NDA candidate from the Samastipur Assembly seat is Ashwamedh Devi of the Janata Dal (United) and she is fighting against Mahagathbandhan candidate Md. Shaheen of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Ashwamedh Devi is MP from Ujiarpur constituency and the wife of Late. Pradip Mahto. Also Read - Ahead of Result Day in Bihar, EC Increases Vote-counting Stations to Ensure Social Distancing

In Bihar Assembly election 2015, Akhtarul Islam Shaheen of the RJD defeated Renu Kumari of the Congress to win from the Samastipur seat, by a margin of 20 per cent votes. Akhtarul Islam Shaheen as been the MLA from Samastipur seat since 2010.

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases and concluded on Saturday (November 7). Counting of votes in Bihar Election Results 2020 for all the 243 Legislative Assembly seats is taking place on Tuesday (November 10).

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar saying that Tejashwi Yadav might dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance to become the new chief minister, while others have predicted a hung assembly.

Samastipur is located on the banks on Budhi Gandak river and has an overall voter population of about 2.46 lakh. It is constituency seat number 133 and under the Samastipur district contains 10 other constituencies.

Latest information about the leading and trailing candidates in Samastipur Assembly election results 2020 will be updated as and when it comes.