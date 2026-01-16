Home

Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections 2026 Result: Full list Winning Candidates from BJP

BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest updates of Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation election results 2026 with India.com. Check winning candidates from the BJP.

Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections 2026 Result: The counting of votes for the Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections 2026 Result is underway on Friday. As per early trends, the BJP is leading with 20 seats while shiv sena follows on 18 seats. Over 3.45 crore voters cast their votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

