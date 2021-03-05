Sambhal: A 22-year-old gangrape victim died by suicide after she hung herself at her house in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The woman was under excessive stress since the crime which was perpetrated in August last year. The woman was being threatened by the accused’s family. The accused’s family had been forcing her to reach a compromise in the case while threatening her to frame in another case if she refused. Also Read - Flight Services From Ayodhya International Airport Expected to Start Early Next Year

The body has been sent for a postmortem and a probe has been initiated. Also Read - Policeman Shoots Himself Dead Near UP Assembly Complex, Probe Underway

“She was already disturbed and depressed. Unable to bear the repeated threats by the accused’s family, she finally ended her life on Thursday,” the mother said. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Reservation List of Seats Released For Varanasi District | Download Full List Here

Chandausi circle officer A.K. Singh, said, “The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was under stress and that was the reason why she took the extreme step. Her family alleged that she was being repeatedly threatened and forced by the accused’s family to reach a compromise. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a probe is underway.”

The woman, student of B.A and also a private school teacher, had not disclosed the crime to her family for around five months fearing that the accused, who had filmed the act, would make the video public.

In January, she lodged a complaint with the Sambhal police, following which the accused was arrested.

(With agency inputs)