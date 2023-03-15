Home

‘Same As Chivas Regal Whiskey’: Doctor Flags Concern Over Homeopathic Syrup Containing Alcohol, Cockroaches

Dr. Philips, a specialist in liver transplant medicines, also raised concerns over Sativol, a homeopathic medicine frequently prescribed for treating fatigue, which has a standard alcohol concentration of 40 per cent, the same amount that whiskey contains.

New Delhi: A doctor has raised concern over some homeopathic medicines containing the same amount of alcohol that a whiskey contains. Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, known for his tweets and YouTube videos that claim to debunk pseudoscience, alleged that Homeopathy is “just rival business against the real alcohol lobby” and Homeopaths are “glorified bar tenders”.

In a series of tweets, Dr Philips posted, “Ok, so Homeopaths prescribe this cough syrup very frequently for kids and adults alike, made by SBL”.

Philips claimed the alcohol used in the homeopathic medicine is of same quality as in expensive blended whiskey. While branded whiskey, he said, is available only in authorized licensed shops, airports and government run outlets, the homeopathic medicine with similar amount of alcohol can be ordered through online pharmacies.

“A Chivas Regal 12 year old blended whiskey containing 40% alcohol costs 3300 Indian rupees for 1000ml. That is 330 rupees for 100ml, expensive. It’s available only in authorised licensed shops, airports and government run outlets”, he added.

Philips added that, “This Homeopathy ‘MEDICINE’ called Sativol, prescribed by Homeopaths very frequently for treating “tiredness and fatigue”, also contains 40% alcohol. It is 65 rupees for 100ml after discount and can be ordered from your home through online pharmacies! This alcohol is same quality, cheaper and comes to your home directly”.

Ok, so Homeopaths prescribe this cough syrup very frequently for kids and adults alike, made by SBL. If you remember your biology classes well, you’ll realize that this contains parts of dead cockroach (Blatta Orientalis)🪳 mixed with ginger and alcohol Now Homeopaths would… https://t.co/xCtEBRgdh5 pic.twitter.com/2OyYtxHFbq — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) March 9, 2023

“Any kid or student can do this. This has major health implications among our youth. What will it take to ban these ‘alcohol masquerading as medicines.?’ Who will take this step? This is really worrying”, he warned in his post.

Ok hear me out and please let me know whom I should tag or file a complaint with for this serious issue. A Chivas Regal 12 year old blended whiskey containing 40% alcohol costs 3300 Indian rupees for 1000ml. That is 330 rupees for 100ml, expensive. It’s available only in… https://t.co/drJPKBxQ21 pic.twitter.com/ye9jbTjkUo — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) March 14, 2023

“Not just that! See the third picture. We just ordered APPROX 1000ml of 70-80% alcohol marketed as Homeopathy tincture, which was DELIVERED INSIDE THE HOSPITAL! It’s pure alcohol and nothing else. And cheap and can be ordered in bulk by anyone, anywhere. Homeopathy is just alcohol everything everywhere all at once”, he said, adding that “This is crazy”.

He also added that the cough syrup contains “Blatta Orientalis” which is parts of a dead cockroach, mixed with ginger and alcohol.

“By the way, we have ALREADY analysed potentised Homeopathy formulations and found that they DO CONTAIN purely and only ALCOHOL – some going up to 90%. Mother tinctures also contain herbal components and sometimes, insects, cockroaches etc”, Philips concluded his post.

What is Blatta orientalis?

The Blatta orientalis cockroach, also known as the waterbug or black cockroach, is a large species of cockroach, with adult males being 18–29 mm and adult females being 20–27 mm in size.

According to the Indian Journal of Research in Homoeopathy, black cockroaches were accidentally discovered when they relieved a patient from asthma.

In Homoeopathy, B. orientalis mother tincture and its dilutions are prescribed to treat asthma, bronchitis, cough, and dyspnoea.

According to studies, the orientalis cockroach is a harmful pest that spreads and causes several diseases, including dysentery and food poisoning.

