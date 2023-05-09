Home

News

India

Same-Sex Couples Cannot Be Allowed To Avail Services Under Surrogacy Law: Centre To Supreme Court

Same-Sex Couples Cannot Be Allowed To Avail Services Under Surrogacy Law: Centre To Supreme Court

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that same-sex couples and live-in partners cannot be allowed to avail services under the surrogacy law.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit filed before the apex court.

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that same-sex couples and live-in partners cannot be allowed to avail services under the surrogacy law. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre informed that expert members of the National Board in its meeting on January 19 were of the opinion that the definition of “couple” defined under the Act(s) is correct and that same-sex couples cannot be allowed to avail services under the said Act.

The Centre, in its additional affidavit, stated it is also apposite to note that the single parent needs a donor for oocytes and sperm from a third party which may lead to legal complications and custody issues at a later stage. Further, the live-in partners are not bound by law and the safety of the child born through surrogacy will be questionable.

You may like to read

The Centre, in its additional affidavit, stated that the Parliamentary Committee in its 129 Report considered the issue with respect to the inclusion of live-in couples and same-sex couples within the ambit of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act, 2021 and was of the view that even though relations between live-in couples and same-sex couples have been decriminalized by the Court, however, they have not been legalized.

The Court has decriminalised same-sex relations and live-in relations however neither any special provisions have been introduced with respect to same-sex/live-in couples nor have they been granted any additional rights, Centre informed the Supreme Court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.