Consider Leaving It To Parliament: Centre To Supreme Court On Same-Sex Marriages

The Centre requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.

The Centre earlier sought views of the states on the validity of same-sex marriages over pleas filed in Supreme Court. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a “very complex subject”, which has a “profound social impact”.

“The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom,” Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing.

He told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures. Hearing in the matter is underway.

