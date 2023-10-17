Same-Sex Marriage Verdict LIVE: Supreme Court Judgement At 10:30 AM Today, Check Latest Updates

Home

Same-Sex Marriage in India: The wait is finally over as the Supreme Court will be revealing its final verdict on the legality of same-sex marriage in India. Check live updates here..

Same-Sex Marriage In India Legal Or Not Supreme Court Verdict

New Delhi: For years, the LGBTQIA+ Community in India has been fighting for the recognition and protection of their relationships as one of their fundamental rights. While scrapping of Article 377 by the Supreme Court, which criminalised homosexuality has been a huge step towards recognising the individuals of this community, it is not enough. In India, same-sex marriages are not legal but efforts have been going on to recognise marriage between individuals of the same gender in India. Just how a five-judge Constitutional Bench had declared Article 377 as unconstitutional, all eyes are now on another five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, which will be declaring its final verdict on the ongoing case regarding the Legality of Same-Sex Marriages in India..

