Same-Sex Marriage Verdict LIVE: Supreme Court Judgement At 10:30 AM Today, Check Latest Updates

Same-Sex Marriage in India: The wait is finally over as the Supreme Court will be revealing its final verdict on the legality of same-sex marriage in India. Check live updates here..

Published: October 17, 2023 8:46 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: For years, the LGBTQIA+ Community in India has been fighting for the recognition and protection of their relationships as one of their fundamental rights. While scrapping of Article 377 by the Supreme Court, which criminalised homosexuality has been a huge step towards recognising the individuals of this community, it is not enough. In India, same-sex marriages are not legal but efforts have been going on to recognise marriage between individuals of the same gender in India. Just how a five-judge Constitutional Bench had declared Article 377 as unconstitutional, all eyes are now on another five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, which will be declaring its final verdict on the ongoing case regarding the Legality of Same-Sex Marriages in India..

  • Oct 17, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    20 Petitions Filed Seeking Legal Recognition Of Same-Sex Marriages

    The judgement will be given in 20 petitions which were filed seeking legal recognition of same-sex and queer marriages in India.

  • Oct 17, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    SC Constitutional Bench Led By Chief Justice Of India

    The SC Constitutional Bench is led by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprises of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

  • Oct 17, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    5-Judge Constitutional Bench To Deliver Judgement

    Supreme Court’s judgement on the legality of Same-Sex Marriages in India will be given by a five-judge Constitutional Bench.

