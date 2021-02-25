New Delhi: In an inequitable turn of events, the government on Thursday opposed a batch of petitions that sought the recognition of same-sex marriage in India and told the Delhi High Court that there is no “fundamental right” to seek recognition for same-sex marriage, asserting that it is not comparable with the “Indian family unit concept” of a marriage – a wife, husband and children. Also Read - Man Hides HIV Positive Status From Wife Before Wedding, She Aborts Their Baby & Gets Marriage Annulled

“Despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the IPC, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage being recognised under the laws of the country,” an affidavit by the government stated in response to the petitions filed by same-sex couples.

It said that the fundamental right under Article 21 cannot be expanded to include the fundamental right for same-sex marriage.

“By and large the institution of marriage has a sanctity attached to it and in major parts of the country, it is regarded as a sacrament…In India, marriage is not just a matter of union of two individuals but a solemn institution between a biological man and a biological woman,” the affidavit read.

It submitted that any interference with the marriage laws framed by the Parliament in the country would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country.

“Marriage of same-sex persons would violate the existing personal as well as codified laws,” the Centre claimed while seeking dismissal of the petition.

The government further said that while decriminalisation of Section 377 under the IPC by the Supreme Court allows same-sex couples to live together, “the same cannot be expanded to extend to include the fundamental right for a same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country which in fact mandate the contrary.”