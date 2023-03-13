Home

News

India

Same-Sex Marriage: SC Says Matter is of ‘Seminal Importance’, Refers to Constitution Bench

Same-Sex Marriage: SC Says Matter is of ‘Seminal Importance’, Refers to Constitution Bench

"This judgment will have a huge bearing on society - don't cut down anyone's time and this must be considered," a three-judge bench said.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the final arguments over granting legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India will be heard on April 18 by a five-judge Constitution bench. Calling it “a matter of seminal importance”, the top court further added that any decision on the subject would have a huge bearing on society, the Supreme Court said, calling it

“This judgment will have a huge bearing on society – don’t cut down anyone’s time and this must be considered,” a three-judge bench said.

You may like to read

“We are of the view that it would be appropriate if the issues raised are resolved by the bench of five judges of this court with due regard to A 145(3) of the Constitution. Thus, we direct it to be placed before a constitution bench,” the judges said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.