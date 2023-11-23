Same-Sex Marriage: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Review Petition In Open Court

The Supreme Court to take up the petitions seeking a relook at the same-sex marriage judgment on November 28.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a review petition against its verdict in October that refused to recognise same-sex marriages. The Supreme Court to take up the petitions seeking a relook at the same-sex marriage judgment on November 28.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the plea before the bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, which agreed to consider it.

Rohatgi told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud that the review petitions should be heard in open court since the Constitution bench which delivered the verdict had denied relief despite all the judges on the bench agreeing that denial of right to marriage between persons of same gender amounted to discrimination against such persons.

“All judges agree that there is discrimination… If there is discrimination then there has to be a remedy. Lives of large number of people depend. We have urged for open court hearing. It is to be listed on November 28. We are seeking open court hearing,” he said

