Same-Sex Marriage Hearing LIVE Updates: Not Elitist Concept But Fundamental Choice, Say Petitioners In Supreme Court

Same-Sex Marriage Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in the country for second day in a row on Wednesday.

The development comes a day after Centre vehemently urge the Supreme Court to first consider its preliminary objection over the validity of same-sex marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)

Same-Sex Marriage Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in the country for second day in a row on Wednesday. The Centre has reportedly sought views of the states on the validity of same-sex marriages over a plea filed in Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to first consider making states party to the proceedings in connection to the matter. The Narendra Modi-led government has urged states to file their response within 10 days on same-sex marriage. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage.

