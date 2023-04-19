Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Same-Sex Marriage Hearing LIVE Updates: Not Elitist Concept But Fundamental Choice, Say Petitioners In Supreme Court
live

Same-Sex Marriage Hearing LIVE Updates: Not Elitist Concept But Fundamental Choice, Say Petitioners In Supreme Court

Same-Sex Marriage Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in the country for second day in a row on Wednesday.

Updated: April 19, 2023 1:19 PM IST

By India.com News Desk

supreme court, same sex marriage, centre, gay rights, lgbtq rights
The development comes a day after Centre vehemently urge the Supreme Court to first consider its preliminary objection over the validity of same-sex marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)

Live Updates

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Same-Sex Marriage Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: “Not elitist concept but it’s fundamental choice,” the petitioners, who are seeking the legality of same-sex marriage, argued in Supreme Court.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    Same-Sex Marriage Hearing LIVE Updates: “The right to privacy is moral, I will not be traumatized or stigmatized because I do not conform to the heteronormative society,” senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    What is Special Marriage Act

    The Special Marriage Act, 1954 is a law that provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes. It governs a civil marriage where the state sanctions the marriage rather than the religion.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    What are the demands of the petitioners

    – To be granted real rights in their daily lives in adoption, gratuity, and for motor vehicles

    – Legality under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954

  • 12:05 PM IST

    What Petitioners said in Supreme Court | “We are revisiting the issue, though it has been decided. We are only asking for recognition and not touching personal laws. We want real rights in day-to-day life – in adoption, gratuity, and for motor vehicles,” senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the petitioners in the case, said in Supreme Court, according to a report by India Today.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Centre seeks states’ response on same-sex marriage | The Centre has reportedly sought views of the states on the validity of same-sex marriages over a plea filed in Supreme Court. The development comes a day after Centre vehemently urged the Supreme Court to first consider making states party to the proceedings in connection to the matter. The Narendra Modi-led government has urged states to file their response within 10 days on same-sex marriage, according to a report by NDTV.

Same-Sex Marriage Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in the country for second day in a row on Wednesday. The Centre has reportedly sought views of the states on the validity of same-sex marriages over a plea filed in Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to first consider making states party to the proceedings in connection to the matter. The Narendra Modi-led government has urged states to file their response within 10 days on same-sex marriage. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 19, 2023 10:47 AM IST

Updated Date: April 19, 2023 1:19 PM IST

More Stories