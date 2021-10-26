New Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the investigation into the Mumbai drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrived in Delhi on Monday evening but denied that he had been summoned by any agency.Also Read - "Sabke Bache Ek Baar Andar Jaayenge," Mika Questions Bollywood's 'Shameful' Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest

His visit to the national capital comes amid striking revelations of Rs 25 crore ransom being demanded by some NCB officials, including him (Wankhede), to let off Aryan. However, Wankhede has dismissed the allegations against him calling them "baseless".

"I came for some works in the city," he said while denying any summons by anyone. "I do not want to comment on anything since the matter is sub-judice. We will give a proper reply to everything", he added.

It was said that Wankhede has been summoned to Delhi by the NCB Director-General to provide an explanation into the stunning allegations leveled by the cruiser ship raid’s “panch witness” Prabhakar Sail on Sunday, but the agency has termed it as a routine meeting with the top brass.

Earlier on Sunday, a witness in the case had accused the NCB of allegedly demanding bribes from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son. The witness, Prabhakar Sail, openly stated on various TV channels that he feared a threat to his life from none other than Wankhede.

Meanwhile, the NCB vigilance unit head, DDG NR, Gyaneshwar Singh said that the agency will initiate an inquiry into the allegations of “extortion” made by the independent witness in the drug case.

“We are a professional agency and whenever we notice a thing to be enquired, we will do the inquiry,” he said. The vigilance chief added that they would continue to fight the drug menace despite the personal attacks and accusations against the anti-drug trafficking body.