Mumbai: Launching another scathing attack on NCB Mumbai’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged on Tuesday Wankhede has raised a private army that extorts money through frivolous drugs cases. Nawab Malik has been levelling various allegations against Sameer Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case in which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.Also Read - 'After Diwali, I Will Bring a Bomb! Will Expose Nawab Malik's Link With Underworld': Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back at NCP Leader

“As per information available with me, as soon as Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) joined this department, he raised his private army comprising Kiran Gosavi. Manish Bhanushali, Fletcher Patel, Adil Usmani and Sam D’Souza,” Nawab Malik said. Also Read - NCSC Vice-Chairman Thinks Sameer Wankhede is From Scheduled Caste, Nawab Malik Stands By His Muslim Claim

“This private army extorts money in the garb of these small cases that are highlighted exponentially to frame people while the big cases of relevance go unnoticed,” he added. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mohit Kamboj Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik has also accused Sameer Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to change his case for getting a government job.

Nawab Malik has alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Earlier, a Mumbai-based Advocate Kanishk Jayant had filed a complaint and alleged criminal conspiracy by the five persons – KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Amir Furniturewala, Prateek Gaba and Rushab Sachdeva- and requested the Police Commissioner Nagrale to file FIR for extortion and their suspicious role in Mumbai cruise drugs case.