New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and condemned the allegations of extortion brought against him. While speaking to the media, Wankhede said that he went to the Maldives with his family after taking permission of the government.

"The word 'extortion' is a disgusting term. I did go to Maldives after taking competent authority's permission. I went with my children and family after taking the government's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable," Wankhede said.

The minister had earlier said that when all the Bollywood personalities were in the Maldives during the pandemic, Sameer Wankhede was also in the Maldives. Wankhede must clarify why he was in Maldives and Dubai.

“During Covid, the entire (film) industry was in Maldives… Officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai & Maldives. We are sure that this ‘ugahi’ happened in Maldives, Dubai; will give you photos soon,” Malik said earlier.

In a pointed rebuttal, Wankhede said, “Those are photos from Mumbai. I was in Mumbai. Sacchai ko koi cheez ki aanch nahi. Find out where I was, get data from the airport. Get everything verified through my passport and visa.”