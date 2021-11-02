New Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede on Tuesday took a dig at Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who accused Sameer Wankhede of leading a luxurious life beyond the reach of an honest and upright officer.

Taking to her twitter handle, Kranti Redkar shared two pictures of an empty bowl and some leftover rice after having lunch and said she had dal makhni which was ordered from out, that costed Rs 190 and jeera rice which was homemade, for lunch.

“We had dal makhni and jeera rice for lunch, jeera rice was home made, daal makhni was ordered from out, priced at 190rs. Informing the media with proofs, just in case someone puts allegations tomorrow morning that we ate some food that a government official’s family must not have,” she tweeted.

— Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) November 2, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nawab Malik had claimed that Wankhede wore a trouser worth Rs 1 lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh. “How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes,” he had asked.

Malik had also alleged that Wankhede extorted crores by framing people and added that the NCB official had a private army to do the job.

Malik also claimed that since the last 15 days, there are three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT. He questioned why no action has been taken by the Department of Revenue Intelligence on this.

Soon after Malik’s accusations, Wankhede snapped back and called “expensive clothes” claim a “rumour”. He also said the NCP leader has “less knowledge” about it.

Speaking to the media, Wankhede said, “As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things.”