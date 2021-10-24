New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai, on Sunday wrote to the Mumbai Police commissioner requesting him to “ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives.” This comes hours after a witness in the Aryan Khan case has filed an affidavit levelling several allegations against Wankhede and NCB, including getting his signature on blank papers.Also Read - What Did Social Justice Ministry Propose on Seizure of Small Amount of Drugs?

Here is what Sameer D Wankhede wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner:

"I am Sameer D Wankhede, IRS (2008 Batch) presently working as Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai since 31th August 2020. It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. No. 94/2021.

This is to bring your notice that the Deputy Director General (SWR) Sh. Mutha Ashok Jain, IPS has already referred the said matter to the Director General, NCB for necessary .

It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

Hence, you are requested to kindly ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives.”

Earlier, Sameer Wankhede had strongly condemned the allegations of extortion brought against him by the NCP leader Nawab Malik. The NCP leader had that when all the Bollywood personalities were in the Maldives during the pandemic, Sameer Wankhede was also in the Maldives. Wankhede must clarify why he was in Maldives and Dubai.

While speaking to the media, Wankhede said that he went to the Maldives with his family after taking permission from the government.

“The word ‘extortion’ is a disgusting term. I did go to Maldives after taking competent authority’s permission. I went with my children and family after taking the government’s permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable,” Wankhede said.

Sameer Wankhade has accepted the fact that he had visited Maldives but he denies the visit to Dubai.

Here is the proof of his visit to Dubai with his sister.

Sameer Wankhade was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 10th December 2020.

His lie stands exposed. pic.twitter.com/Na53spa49c — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 21, 2021

“During Covid, the entire (film) industry was in Maldives… Officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai & Maldives. We are sure that this ‘ugahi’ happened in Maldives, Dubai; will give you photos soon,” Malik said earlier.

In a pointed rebuttal, Wankhede said, “Those are photos from Mumbai. I was in Mumbai. Sacchai ko koi cheez ki aanch nahi. Find out where I was, get data from the airport. Get everything verified through my passport and visa.”

“I’ve never been to Dubai, whatever time he’s stating that. There are mechanisms to check where a person is. So, it’s completely false. I’ve never been to Dubai with my sister – what he’s mentioning during the date and time. So, it’s false & completely condemnable,” he added.