Foreign Trips, Flats In Mumbai, Rolex Watch: Sameer Wankhede’s Lavish Lifestyle Under NCB Scanner

Expenditure that Sameer Wankhede showed for his foreign visits can barely cover the flight fares, the vigilance report against the former NCB official claimed.

New Delhi: The vigilance report of the Narcotics Control Bureau has made several revelations about Sameer Wankhede who was the former Mumbai zone chief of the NCB and headed several high-profile cases including that of actor Rhea Chakraborty and Aryan Khan. The probe was conducted against NCB’s former zonal (Mumbai) director Sameer Wankhede and other officers, who are accused of various misconducts in the ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case.

The agency has accused Wankhede and a few others of demanding a Rs. 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan’s family, threatening they would otherwise frame Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust. The report indicates that the names of Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were added at the last moment and the name of some other suspects were dropped.

The vigilance report also highlights misconduct and violations of Central Civil Services Rules by Wankhede.

Here’s What the vigilance report said about Sameer Wankhede

According to the report, Wankhede’s average annual income as per the ITR was about Rs 15.75 lakh (salary and rent), his wife Kranti’s about Rs 7 lakh (business) and father’s (pension and rent) about Rs 3.45 lakh. In a span of about five years, from 2017 to 2021, he and his family made six private foreign visits to countries like UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and the Maldives, spanning over 55 days of foreign stay, with a declared amount of only R8.75 lakh, which can barely cover the cost of air travels, the report noted. In all the visits, expenditure incurred onwards travelling, lodging, boarding, VISA, miscellaneous expenses declared by him is between R1 lakh and R2.5 lakh, which is clearly incorrect declaration/under-reporting. Dubious transactions of Wankhede came to light with respect to his Maldives trip in July 2021. The vigilance report also states that the payment of Rs 9,03,055 in cash by Wankhede’s friend Viral Jamaluddin to JD’s Partner for hotel booking raises doubt about unaccounted money laundering. Wankhede purchased a Rolex Gold watch worth Rs 22,05,000 for Rs 17,40,000 on credit from Viral. There are multiple invoices/quotes of Rolex watches. The report further mentioned a “dubious transaction” of Rs 7,40,000 through cheque for four watches that were sold by Wankhede to Viral. the SET found that Wankhede owns four flats in Mumbai and 4,16,88-acre land in Washim. He claimed to have spent Rs 82,87,399 on a fifth flat in Goregaon valued at Rs 2,45,49,918.

Wankhede’s team stole Rs 30 lakh Rolex watch

Just days after the CBI booked former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly trying to extort money from Aryan Khan’s family, a British citizen has claimed that Wankhede’s close aide and an intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan stole his Rolex Daytona Wrost watch worth Rs 30 lakh while he was in custody, India Today reported on Wednesday.

The British citizen, Karan Sajnani, was arrested by Sameer Wankhede in a drug seizure case in January 2021. “The IO of the case took away my Daytona Rolex watch worth Rs 30 lacs and this wasn’t shown in the seized items list. The IO of the case was Ashish Ranjan,” he told India Today.

Wankhede moves High Court

Meanwhile, Wankhede has moved an application before the Delhi High Court, seeking relief, stating that he has answered every question with facts. He has sought to register a cross FIR against his senior officer Gyaneshwar Singh, claiming he has been framed.

Wankhede has also submitted along with his petition copies of his WhatsApp chats with senior officers wherein he informed them of every move during the raid on the Cordelia ship and the subsequent arrest of Aryan.

Wankhede accuses Gyaneshwar Singh of humiliating him over caste

Sameer Wankhede has alleged that then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

Talking to PTI over phone on Thursday, the Indian Revenue Service officer said he had complained against the treatment meted out to him to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), the National Commission for Scheduled Castes as well as the Mumbai Police.

