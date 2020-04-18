New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown, people in Uttar Pradesh are reaching out to the police helpline to satiate cravings for Rasogullas, samosas and even pan (betel leaf) and gutka. While there are panic calls for essentials like medicines and ration some people are busy making bizarre demands. Also Read - Viral Photos: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Illuminated in Tricolour to Show Solidarity to India Amid Cronavirus Outbreak

Recently, Uttar Pradesh's police helpline got a strange call when an elderly person made an "urgent request" for rasogullas. The cop who answered the phone thought it was a prank. But when a volunteer delivered the sweets in Lucknow's Hazratganj, it was found that the octogenarian really needed them. He was diabetic and his blood sugar level had dipped sharply.

In Rampur, those answering the police helpline 112 have been baffled by requests for Pizza, liquor and hot samosas (with chutney).

Last month, a youth in Rampur dialled the coronavirus helpline number with a demand of 4 hot samosas with chutney. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Rampur’s District Magistrate, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh narrated how the man called in for the samosas.

“After warning, the samosas were sent to him. But for troubling the control room and officials with his request during the lockdown, the man was asked to clean a drain as part of social work”, Singh tweeted along with the pictures of the man.

Trained to enforce law and order, thousands of personnel deputed with police response vehicles (PRVs) were engaged in providing emergency services sought through the 112 helpline. They are fulfilling demands for food and medicines and look into complaints about shopkeepers overcharging for essential commodities. There are 35,000 PRVs across the state.