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Samrat Choudhary takes oath as 24th Chief Minister of Bihar

Samrat Choudhary takes oath as 24th Chief Minister of Bihar

Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday took oath as the 24th chief minister of Bihar.

Samrat Choudhury takes oath as Bihar CM

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary took oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, marking the first time the party-led a government in the state. Choudhary (57) took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Patna, in the presence of top leaders of the NDA, which comprises the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and three other parties. Besides, the chief ministers of several states attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the chief minister’s post on Tuesday, dissolving his Cabinet in which Choudhary was a deputy chief minister and held the crucial home portfolio.

Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017, was named the legislative party leader on Tuesday in the presence of top functionaries like BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom the parliamentary board had named as “central observer” for the transition.

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