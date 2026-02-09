Home

News

Bad news for Mumbaikars: Samruddhi Highway to face nine-day traffic disruption starting from THIS date

Bad news for Mumbaikars: Samruddhi Highway to face nine-day traffic disruption starting from THIS date

Motorists using the Samruddhi Expressway should expect temporary traffic halts from February 9 to 18 due to infrastructure upgrades, with authorities advising careful travel planning.

Temporary road closures from February 9–18 due to infrastructure upgrades. Expect delays and plan your journey in advance to avoid disruptions.

Ahead of Upcoming Closures on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, traffic alerts to road users traveling through highway expressway users beware: If you’re planning to travel via Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, popularly known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, be ready to face road closures for traffic signals at some intervals between February 9 and 18.

Traffic Signals Coming Up Over Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Details

No, traffic won’t come to a grinding halt between Mumbai and Nagpur over these nine days, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) has clarified. But there will be phased traffic blocks on the expressway – Mumbai-Nagpur/Satpuda Mahamarg.

From February 9 to 18, motorists can expect complete traffic blockage for at least 45-60 minutes during each phase along the highway between km 300.4 and km 365.8 – covering Lonar, Sindkhed Raja and Deulgaon Raja areas in Buldhana and Jalna districts.

Traffic towards Mumbai or Nagpur will be brought to a standstill during each phase while necessary work is carried out on the identified carriageway, as stated by MSRDC. Motorists can move ahead as soon as the phase is cleared.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dates & Purpose of Closure

The roadblocks are aimed at enabling quick installation of gantries on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, forming part of the Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS). Expected benefits from the improved surveillance system will help officials:

Quickly check the speed of vehicles passing on the expressway.

Enable stricter enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Speed up accident detection and reporting on the expressway.

Facilitate faster emergency services response.

Travel Advisory

“To ensure hassle-free travel for commuters, it is advisable for motorists to plan their journeys keeping in mind the traffic signals that will be implemented for necessary work on Samruddhi Mahamarg,” the MSRDC added.

Enhancements are part of an effort to smarten up the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Nagpur-Mumbai section by integrating HTMS and thus make it a secure expressway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.