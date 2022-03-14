New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmers’ unions, on Monday announced the next phase of its nationwide agitation, and said will hold a nationwide protest on March 21 to protest against the Centre for not fulfilling its promises, including setting up of a panel on minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers. The SKM will also observe April 11- April 17 as MSP Legal Guarantee Week.Also Read - Samyukt Kisan Morcha Likely To Meet In Delhi Tomorrow To Re-Start Farmers’ Protests: Report

The Morcha further reiterated that the SKM will support the call for Bharat Bandh by trade unions on March 28 and 29, and that farmers across the country will actively participate in it. Also Read - Farmers Head Home After Ending Protest, Say Ghazipur Border To Be Fully Vacated by Dec 15 | Key Points

During the March 21 agitation, the farmers’ body will also protest against the role of the government in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, wherein four farmers among others, were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly belonging to MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Also Read - Breaking: Farmers Accept Centre’s Proposal Over Pending Demands Including Withdrawal Of Cases

In a meeting of all the organisations associated with the SKM at Gandhi Peace Foundation in Delhi, the farmers’ body unanimously decided that during April-11-17, all the constituent organisations associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will organise dharnas, demonstrations, seminars, demanding legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (C2+50 per cent) as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, to all farmers on all their agricultural produce.

(With inputs from agencies)