Farmers Tractor Rally Latest Updates: Hours after the violent protests in the national capital, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday evening said it has called off the Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect. Issuing a statement, the SKM urged all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. It also said that the movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

The tractor parade, earlier in the day, which began much ahead of the scheduled time, turned violent with farmers opposing the Centre’s new agri laws and police clashing at several areas of the national capital. Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: 16 Parties to Boycott President's Address Tomorrow Over Farm Laws

“The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called off Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect &appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. SKM announced the movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon,” the SKM said. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Protester Who Died at ITO Cremated in UP's Rampur village

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, is leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi.

Farmers continued to camp at several places in the national capital till late evening and there was no pre-decided time for concluding the parade.

However the SKM disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade, and alleged that some “antisocial elements” infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.

The union also condemned and regretted the “undesirable” and “unacceptable” events as the parade turned violent after several groups of farmers deviated from the pre-decided route for the march.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.