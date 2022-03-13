New Delhi: Following BJP’s massive victory in four of the five states where the assembly elections just concluded, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over forty Indian farmers’ unions that led the agitation against the Centre’s three farm acts, will hold its first post-poll deliberations in the national capital on March 14 to discuss future plans, especially to re-start its agitation, Hindustan Times reported quoting people aware of the development.Also Read - Deep Sidhu's Last Picture With Girlfriend Reena Rai From Their Valentine's Day Celebration Goes Viral

"Whatever party is in power, our agitation will continue till our demands are met. I don't want to talk about the UP elections. It's over. But 100%, the agitation will continue. I am with the SKM," Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), told HT.

Refuting reports of him winding down his involvement in the agitation, Tikait called them "baddmashon ka affwaa (mischievous rumours)". "(News) channels are saying we failed. If we failed, then why did the government take back the farm laws?" he asked.

According to the HT report, SKM's immediate concern is the withdrawal of all cases lodged against farmers during the course of the agitation, some of them under the harsh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Further, the farmers also want passing of a law that guarantees assured minimum support price (MSP) for major farm produce to protect their incomes.

The farmers’ agitation that started in November 2020, was one of the largest agrarian demonstrations in decades. Agitators’ main demand was that the Central government rolls back three federal farm laws, which were eventually cancelled in December 2021 after more than a year of protest.