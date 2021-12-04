The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that has been spearheading the farmers’ protest against farm laws, on Saturday held a meeting to decide on the next move of the ongoing agitation. The crucial meeting to decide on the future course of action of the agitation was held at Singhu border, days after the Centre repealed the three farm laws.Also Read - Video: Kangana Ranaut Wins Heart of Farmers in Punjab After They Stopped Her Car

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Monday had passed a bill in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Repeal of the farm laws was one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. However, the stalemate continues as their other demands such as legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases against them are still to be met.

Farmer leaders said any decision on whether to send five names to the Centre for a panel on MSP will be taken in the meeting as they have not yet received any formal communication from the government.

All eyes on Samyukt Kisan Morcha meet: Top developments