Kisan Andolan: Farmers will today block the 135-Km-long Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (Western Peripheral Expressway) from 11 AM to 5 PM in protest against the Centre’s farm laws. “We will block the KMP expressway on March 6 as part of the intensification of the ongoing protest,” Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told PTI. Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also requested protesters to wear black bands during the five-hour blockade. They said that commuters won’t face any inconvenience amid the blockade. Also Read - Protesting Farmers to Free Toll Plazas at Multiple Places Today to Mark 100 Days of Agitation

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that a joint programme of action is being worked out by it along with many central trade unions which have expressed their support and solidarity for the ongoing farmers’ movement. In a statement, the Morcha said that the month of March will witness numerous Mahapanchayats across the country including in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha.

Western Peripheral Expressway

The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway or the western peripheral expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. It was built to decongest the ever-busy roads of Delhi, especially by reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping to curb pollution. It provides high-speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and gives uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighboring states.

Farmers’ Protest

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws enacted in September last year