Sandeshkhali Violence: PM Modi Likely To Address Women’s Rally In Barasat On March 7

Sandeshkhali Violence: The scheduled rally at the headquarters of North 24-Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is located.

PM Modi File Imgae

New Delhi: Amid the high-level political drama unfolding over the Sandeshkhali violence in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi is likely to address a women’s rally in Barasat, West Bengal, on March 7, BJP leaders said on Sunday. Notably, there have been several allegations of sexual assault of women by members of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress in Sandeshkhali. Earlier today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked the Left, Congress and BJP for doing politics over the event, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Trending Now

The scheduled rally at the headquarters of North 24-Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is located, will be held a day before International Women’s Day, they said. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who was here to attend the party’s national convention, said the prime minister is likely to visit Barasat on March 7 to address a women’s rally.

You may like to read

Majumdar had to be hospitalised with injuries last week as BJP workers clashed with police personnel after being stopped from going to Sandeshkhali. The state BJP president, other party leaders and a central fact-finding team of the party have been stopped by police from visiting the area.

Current Situation In Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali has been tense, with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grabbery and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5, when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. Two of Sheikh’s aides, who, along with others, were booked under charges of gangrape and attempted murder, have been arrested.

TMC Leader Shiba Prasad Hajra Remanded To 8 Days of Police Custody

Trinamool Congress leader Shiba Prasad Hajra, one of the prime accused in the case of the alleged land grab and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali, was remanded to police custody for eight days by a court in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Hazra, who is also a Zilla Parishad member of the North 24 Parganas district, was picked up from a hideout in Sandeshkhali on Saturday.

The police arrested him under various sections of the IPC, including 354A (sexual harassment), 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder). The last two sections were added after a survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.

The police produced Hazra before a court in Basirhat and sought custody for 10 days. However, eight days of police remand were given. Of the two other prime accused, police arrested Uttam Sardar a week ago, while Shajahan Sheikh is absconding.

A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far. Villages in the Sandeshkhali area have witnessed protests over allegations of sexual atrocities against women and land grabbing since the first week of February.

Sandeshkhali grabbed headlines after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh on January 5 in connection with a probe into an alleged ration distribution scam.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.