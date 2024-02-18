Sandeshkhali Violence: TMC Cancels Public Meeting Scheduled Today Amid Growing Controversies

Sandeshkhali Violence: Trinamool Congress has cancelled its public meeting, which was scheduled today.

Women in Sandeshkhali are protesting alleged sexual abuse by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali: Amid growing controversies over the complaints of harassment of women at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has cancelled its public meeting, which was to take place today, that is, Sunday. Instead, two members of the state cabinet, namely Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmik and Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, will be going to Sandeshkhalilater in the later part of the day.

Trending Now

After speaking to the local people, the two will decide the date of the public meeting. Party insiders said that the decision to cancel the public meeting at Sandeshkhali on Sunday was taken on Saturday night, hours after the second Trinamool Congress leader accused of sexual harassment and violence against women, Shibu Hazra, was arrested from a hideout by the state police.

You may like to read

Section 144 Still Imposed

“Full normalcy is yet to be restored there. Section 144 is still imposed there. At the same time, the higher secondary examinations conducted by the state council are underway. So any public meeting might cause inconvenience for the examinees. So considering all factors and as a responsible political party we have decided to cancel our public meeting on Sunday,” said a senior member of the state cabinet on condition of anonymity.

He also said that, in all probability, the public meeting at Sandeshkhali might be conducted on March 4, after the higher secondary examinations are over. Although the two prime accused in the case of harassment of women, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, have been arrested by the police, the alleged political mentor of the duo and the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel on January 5, Sheikh Shahjahan, is still on the run.

However, recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually gave a clean chit to Shahjahan and accused the ED of going to Sandeshkhali to target the absconding leader with the intention of creating tension there.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.