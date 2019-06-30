New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday blamed the Sangh Parivar over recent incidents of mob lynching where individuals especially Muslims and Dalits were beaten up for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“People are being beaten up if they do not raise slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Such incidents aren’t going to stop. Only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted and there are organisations behind such incidents, all of which are linked to the Sangh Parivar,” news agency ANI quoted the Hyderabad MP as saying.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi: People are being beaten up if they do not raise slogans of JSR (Jai Shri Ram) & VM (Vande Mataram). Such incidents aren't going to stop. Only Muslims&Dalits are being targeted. There are orgs behind such incidents&all of them are linked to Sangh pariwar pic.twitter.com/GCV26YMENW — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Reacting sharply to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s remarks wherein he had said that lynchings should not be politicised or communalised, Owaisi said, “If — most victims are Muslims or belong to the Scheduled Castes, lynchings are over beard, cows, religious and other slogans, ministers garland convicts, then they’re already communal or political.” Owaisi’s statement came a day after a 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men in Kanpur for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Last week, a 24-year-old man named Tabrez Ansari, was thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district on the suspicion of theft. He succumbed to injuries four days later.

Condemning the Jharkhand lynching, Owaisi in a tweet had said,”This is the pattern with almost all lynchings. First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers. Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a ‘suspicion’ of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad. So much for ‘sabka vishwas’ when we can be killed over mere ‘suspicions’.”