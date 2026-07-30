Sanitation workers’ ‘bandh’ call hits normal life in Punjab; markets shut over Barnala lathi-charge

In Ferozepur, the 'bandh' call received a widespread response with major markets, private schools and several private establishments remaining closed. Government schools, however, remained open.

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New Delhi: Normal life was affected at most places in Punjab on Thursday, with markets and commercial establishments remaining shut following a state-level ‘bandh’ call by sanitation workers against the Barnala lathi-charge incident. Sanitation workers also held protests at several places against the state government, demanding action against police officials involved in the lathi-charge incident.

On July 22, police resorted to a lathi-charge on sanitation workers after they allegedly hurled stones and garbage bags at police in Barnala in an alleged attempt to thwart a cleanliness drive undertaken by the local municipal corporation and district authorities. Almost all shops and business establishments remained closed in many parts of Punjab. However, hospitals, medical stores, ambulance services and other emergency services remained functional.

Main markets in many places, including Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, and Samana in Patiala, remained shut due to the ‘bandh’ call. In Hoshiarpur, workers of the Municipal Corporation Safai Karamchari Union, including a large number of women workers, led by the union’s president, Karanjot Adiya, assembled at the Municipal Corporation complex before taking out a protest march through the city’s main bazaars on two-wheelers.

The protesters carried black flags and brooms, wore black armbands and raised slogans against the Punjab government. The union leaders reiterated their demand for strict action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the lathi-charge, including dismissal of the suspended deputy superintendent of police, registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides implementation of the long-pending demands of municipal employees including regularisation of their jobs.

The ‘bandh’ call was given by sanitation workers and supported by various employee unions and Dalit organisations. A heavy police presence was deployed across Hoshiarpur city to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Similar protests were visible in other parts of Punjab. In Ferozepur, the ‘bandh’ call received a widespread response with major markets, private schools and several private establishments remaining closed. Government schools, however, remained open.

From the morning hours, shops in key commercial areas, both in the city and cantonment, remained closed and the shopkeepers voluntarily observed the ‘bandh’ and those establishments which were opened, including a few banks, were shut down by the protesters.

The protest remained peaceful. Deep Dashanan, national president of Ravan Ambedkar Mission, condemned the lathi-charge incident.

He said sanitation workers have been protesting for nearly 20 days over their long-pending demands, but the government has failed to address their concerns.

He urged the state government to regularise contractual sanitation workers and resolve their pending demands without further delay. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh said stringent security arrangements were made to ensure law and order during the ‘bandh’.

He said that police personnel have been deployed at all major intersections across the city, while regular patrolling was carried out throughout the day. He said traders closed their shops voluntarily and the police remained fully alert to maintain peace. In Phagwara, markets including vegetable and fruit markets remained shut. Some of the educational institutions also remained shut.

Protesters took out a protest march on motorcycles from the Town Hall and, after passing through various bazaars, concluded at the same place.

Ludhiana witnessed a near-total shutdown in response to the ‘bandh’ call. Major commercial hubs including Chaura Bazar, Saban Bazar, Ghumar Mandi, Sarafa Bazar, Civil Lines and Bindraban Road remained closed for the day as shopkeepers extended support to the protest.

The Barnala incident has since triggered protests by sanitation workers and employee organisations across Punjab. Following criticism of the police action from opposition parties and employee unions, the Punjab police suspended Barnala Deputy Superintendent of Police Satvir Singh on July 24.

The state government has also formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)