Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt on Monday denied that he was re-entering politics, just a day after a minister from Maharashtra said that the Bollywood actor would soon be joining his party.

In a statement today, the 60-year-old actor said that he won’t be joining any political party. He further called Mahadev Jankar, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister who said that Dutt would be joining his party, a ‘brother and a dear friend’. He concluded the statement by wishing the minister good luck in his future endeavours.

On Sunday, speaking at the foundation day of his Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), Jankar had said that as part of its expansion drive, the party has started working in the film sector. It was as part of this drive, the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister said, Dutt would join his party on September 25.

The RSP has been a member of the BJP-led NDA, which has been in power in Maharashtra since 2014. The Assembly elections in the state are due to take place later this year.

In 2009, Sanjay Dutt was barred by the Supreme Court from contesting that year’s Lok Sabha elections as Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Lucknow as he was still a convict in the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts case.

Dutt’s actor-father Sunil Dutt was a Union Minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government and an MP from north-west Mumbai at the time of his death in 2005. He was succeeded by his daughter Priya Dutt, who later contested and won from Mumbai North Central in 2009 general elections. However, she lost her seat to BJP’s Poonam Mahajan in the 2014 polls and was defeated again five years later.