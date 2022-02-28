Mumbai: Sanjay Pandey, who recently had to give up the additional charge of state Director General of Police, has been appointed as Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police on Monday. Panday has been appointed to replace the outgoing Commissioner Hemant Nagarale, who has been elevated as the new in-charge DGP of Maharashtra.Also Read - Ex-Cricketer Vinod Kambli Arrested For Dashing Car Into Mumbai Society Gate, Released on Bail

The reshuffle of top police echelons comes just 10 days after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth as the new DGP in place of Pandey.

Pandey, the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, was the acting DGP since April 9, 2021, after then incumbent Subodh Jaiswal was transferred as CBI Director.

Both Nagrale and Pandey have a tough challenge before them – restoring the glorious image of the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police forces – tainted after the allegations hurled by former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, now under suspension since December 3.

(With Inputs from IANS)