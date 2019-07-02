Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut denied any responsibility of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) behind the deaths of 18 people when a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Malad East, in Mumbai, early morning. The incident took place at Kurar village, Pimparipada- Malad East.

Mumbai: 13 dead after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall today.NDRF Inspector Rajendra Patil says “In the search by advance equipment, canine search&physical search no more bodies were found so search operation is now being closed” pic.twitter.com/ACQl4mSF9v — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Sanjay Raut said that it was not a BMC failure, it was an accident because of heavy rainfall.

“There are several illegal constructions in Mumbai & BMC has nothing to do with it,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis visited the Shatabdi Hospital to meet the people injured in the wall collapse incident.

Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Shatabdi Hospital to meet the people injured in #Malad wall collapse incident today, Minister Yogesh Sagar also present. 18 people died and at least 13 were injured in the incident. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IF13wzibdB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for a speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased,” tweeted Maharashtra CM.

In Kalyan, 40 km from Mumbai, at least three people were killed and one injured in a wall collapse around midnight. The wall of National Urdu School, opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan (West), fell on the nearby hutments killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the accident.

The bodies were pulled out of the debris by rescue teams of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation fire team, police and civic officials.