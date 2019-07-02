Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut denied any responsibility of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) behind the deaths of 18 people when a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Malad East, in Mumbai, early morning. The incident took place at Kurar village, Pimparipada- Malad East.
Sanjay Raut said that it was not a BMC failure, it was an accident because of heavy rainfall.
“There are several illegal constructions in Mumbai & BMC has nothing to do with it,” said Raut.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis visited the Shatabdi Hospital to meet the people injured in the wall collapse incident.
“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for a speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased,” tweeted Maharashtra CM.
In Kalyan, 40 km from Mumbai, at least three people were killed and one injured in a wall collapse around midnight. The wall of National Urdu School, opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan (West), fell on the nearby hutments killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the accident.
The bodies were pulled out of the debris by rescue teams of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation fire team, police and civic officials.