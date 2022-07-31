Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the central agency is conspiring to finish off Shiv Sena. This comes after ED conducted raid in Sanjay Raut’s house in connected with Patra Chawl Land Scam. He was detained later.Also Read - What Is Patra Chawl Scam And Why Sanjay Raut's Name Has Surfaced In It

The Shiv Sena president also said that the ED may arrest the Raut. Uddhav Thackeray was addressing the party leaders and workers from Thane district at his residence 'Matoshree' on the day the ED is conducting searches at Sanjay Raut's house in connection with a money laundering probe.

"ED guests are at Sanjay Raut's house. He may get arrested. What conspiracy is this? Shiv Sena gives strength to Hindus and Marathi people and hence there is a conspiracy to finish off the party," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray said people whom Shiv Sena helped to grow politically are now switching loyalty.

“Arjun Khotkar (former minister who joined the rebel camp) at least admitted that he was revolting under pressure. (Late Sena leader) Anand Dighe showed Shiv Sainiks what loyalty is when he was jailed for two years,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathi and Maharashtra through his remarks on Mumbai. “He has to be shown Kolhapuri chappals,” he said.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said on Friday evening that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are not there, Mumbai’s flow of money would dry up and it would cease to remain the financial capital of India.

“What was the reaction of those who have become slaves…It was very mild…just said we don’t agree,” he said in a veiled reference to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against the party.

“The Chief Justice of India has also said the opposition should not be considered enemies. But when we were allies, we were considered as enemies,” Uddhav Thackeray said without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the party needs workers who are fearless and committed to fight injustice.

Shiv Sena workers from Thane under the leadership of party Member of Parliament (MP) Rajan Vichare called on Uddhav Thackeray to pledge their support to him.