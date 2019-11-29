New Delhi: ‘Sanjay Raut is dreaming’, said Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, when asked to react over Sena leader’s prediction of a ‘Maharashtra-like political realignment in Goa’. “He (Sanjay Raut) forming a coalition with Vijai Sardesai and going into elections, they’ll get to know what people of Goa are. Sanjay Raut is dreaming. The reality is that people in Goa have a strong government,” said Ajgaonkar.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will not only complete this 5-year tenure but will also get the next 5 years.

“Looking at the work of BJP govt, 10 MLAs of Congress came to BJP. Pramod Sawant is carrying forward the vision of Manohar Parrikar. We will complete not only this 5-year tenure but will also get the next 5 years”, news agency ANI quoted the Goa Deputy CM as saying.

Earlier in the day, Raut had claimed that Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and former deputy CM of Goa, Vijay Sardesai along with three MLAs, are joining hands with Sena. “A new political front is taking place in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. You will soon see a miracle happening in Goa.”

Furthermore, Raut asserted that efforts to forge a “non-BJP political front” will be taken to other states as well.

“It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra, it is Goa. Then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country”, he added.

Notably, the Sena leader’s comments on the political situation in the neighbouring state came a day after the Shiv Chief Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as 18th chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of Congress and NCP.