Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after conducting raids at his residence in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier today, the Central Agency officials arrived at Sena leader's residence at around 7 am and questioned him.

As per the reports, the Central agency, which took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody earlier in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case, wants to grill Raut in this matter as well. They claimed that Patra Chawl case of ED is also linked to the DHFL case.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being taken by ED officials along with them after he was detained in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case from his residence pic.twitter.com/VtjjuQJhxM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 28 in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. The Sena leader refused to join the probe and cited the Monsoon Session of Parliament for not joining the probe. He also dared the probe agency to arrest him.

Later, he reached the ED office.

Here are some of the key details:

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut’s aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

According to the Central Agency’s statement, the attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai’s suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar

After arresting Pravin Raut in February, the ED had said he appears to be “acting as a front” or in collusion with some influential person(s).

The agency had said during the probe it was revealed he made payments to certain “politically exposed persons”