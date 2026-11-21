Sanjay Raut seeks Nagpur’s renaming to Deekshabhoomi amid Dadar Metro station name change

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Mumbai's Dadar Metro station will become Chaityabhoomi, though only after the required procedures are done.

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Sanjay Raut demanded the name of Nagpur be changed after Dadar Metro Station. File image/ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday stated that Nagpur should be named Deekshabhoomi following the change of name Dadar Metro station in Mumbai to Chaityabhoomi. Notably, Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, converted to Buddhism along with his followers in Nagpur in October 1956.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the entire country respects Dr Ambedkar and has deep faith in him. “Dadar is just a station. The biggest honour to Dr Ambedkar would be to change Nagpur’s name to Deekshabhoomi. The chief minister should bring a proposal, and we will support it. Social revolution in Dr Ambedkar’s life began at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. We will stand by the government on this if any conflict arises on the issue,” Raut said.

Congress leader backs demand

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar endorsed the demand, asking why Nagpur should not be renamed after the prominent Buddhist pilgrimage site. “The name (of Nagpur) should be changed to Deekshabhoomi. What is the problem in changing the name to Deekshabhoomi?” he said.

Wadettiwar, the Congress Legislature Party leader, said Deekshabhoomi draws visitors from across the world and that his party would support Raut’s proposal. He also invoked Ambedkar’s contribution to the Constitution, saying it was framed in a way that would prevent any dictator from destroying democracy.

The BJP, however, questioned Raut’s position on the proposed renaming of Dadar Metro station. Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader should first welcome the government’s plan to name the station after Chaityabhoomi.

Ban also accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders of using the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as a proxy to oppose the move. Taking a personal swipe at Raut, he alleged that the leader neither visits Chaityabhoomi nor propagates Ambedkar’s ideas.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Nagpur was already closely associated with Deekshabhoomi. “Every person who comes to Nagpur goes to Deekshabhoomi,” he said.

Dadar Metro Station’s name changed to Chaityabhoomi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Dadar Metro Station in Mumbai would be renamed as Chaityabhoomi after completing the necessary procedures.

Chairing a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, Fadnavis directed officials to ensure coordinated arrangements for security, transport, healthcare, sanitation and other facilities for the large number of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar expected to visit Chaityabhoomi on December 6.

Chaityabhoomi, located at Dadar in central Mumbai, is the cremation site of Dr Ambedkar, who died on December 6, 1956.

On Wednesday, the official government release had stated that the Dadar railway station will be named Chaityabhoomi, but the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified that the name of Dadar metro station will be changed. Fadnavis said the state government had given in-principle approval to rename Dadar metro station as Chaityabhoomi.

“Following guidance from the Centre, necessary procedures involving the legislature’s committee would be completed during the upcoming session of the state legislature, after which the renaming process would be carried out,” he said.