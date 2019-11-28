New Delhi: Soon after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra, his party leader Sanjay Raut, who all this while was fighting for him to become the CM, on Thursday night mockingly congratulated his erstwhile ally BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

“Hearty congratulations to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on being elected as the opposition party leader, claiming that there will be no opposition in Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut said in a tweet.

महाराष्ट्र में विरोधी पक्ष ही नहीं रहेगा, यह दावा करने वाले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को विरोधी दल नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई…! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019

शिवसेना मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांच्या शपथग्रहण सोहोळ्यास आवर्जून उपस्थित राहिल्या बद्दल मा.देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस व मा.चंद्रकांत पाटील यांना मनापासून धन्यवाद.

हे नाते असेच राहू दे. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019

Notably, the first cabinet meeting of the new government was held on Thursday night right after the oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray.

The statement from Raut comes after Fadnavis slammed the new government for not mentioning the issue of many other regions such as Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra in their Common Minimum Programme.

“It is unfortunate that the new government has made many announcements in its Common Minimum Programme, but did not mention anything about the regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra which have remained untouched for years. I hope that the new government will pay proper attention to these regions too,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

In a late night cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided that his government will pay high priority to the farmers of his state. After the meeting he held a press meet where he said that his government will work to ensure that farmers get the benefits.

The announcement about farmers and their well being from the new chief minister assumes significance as more than 400 farmers attended the oath-taking ceremony with the objective to highlight their plight.