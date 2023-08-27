Home

Who Is Sanjay Sherpuria, Who Duped Owner To Take Over House Near PM Modi’s Residence

Delhi Riding Club became his home-office to flaunt proximity to Govt: ED

Delhi Riding Club. | Photo: Twitter (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In a unique case of deception that has surfaced in the national capital, an elderly woman was tricked into selling her valuable property situated near the Prime Minister’s residence for a small sum. As per the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the alleged conman, Sanjay Rai Sherpuria, also deceived the elderly woman into transferring her prime property near the Prime Minister’s residence for a mere Rs 40 lakh.

Sherpuria allegedly gained control of the Delhi Riding Club by purportedly giving its proprietor Rs 40 lakh and committing to support her in her later years. Having shifted his family into the premises in 2017, Sherpuria relocated the woman to a rented residence in Gurugram, subsequently converting the club into his combined office and residence, where he engaged in business transactions with various businessmen.

Sanjay Rai Sherpuria

In April, Sherpuria was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on charges of utilizing the Prime Minister’s name deceptively for personal benefit. He is also accused of fabricating connections to the PMO and Cabinet Ministers to allegedly deceive businessmen. The Uttar Pradesh STF’s intervention was initiated based on a referral from the ED, which initiated the initial investigation into him.

As per the ED, Sherpuria was associated with more than twelve companies located in Gujarat and Maharashtra, all of which experienced significant losses and accumulated debt. Faced with pursuit from banks, Sherpuria relocated to Delhi in 2016 and subsequently leased an apartment in Gurugram.

How The Alleged Conman Know About The Property

“During this period he came to know about one old lady named Beeru Sehgal who was the owner and resident of Delhi Riding Club which was situated at a posh location in New Delhi near the residence of Honourable Prime Minister of India,” Indian Express quoted the ED prosecution complaint.

As per the central agency, Sherpuria’s driver informed him about the elderly lady, telling him that she was unable to manage the club due to her old age.

“Sanjay Prakash Rai, who wished to portray himself as being close to the Prime Minister’s office and the Indian Government, realized that the club’s property at House No. 1, Near DID, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi was in close proximity to PM’s residence and if he gets hold of this property it would be much easier for him to portray himself as being close to the PM,” the complaint statement read.

Several Meetings

In pursuit of this goal, the ED asserted that the alleged conman held numerous meetings with Sehgal to persuade her that he would manage the club in her father’s stead. He went so far as to commit to building a house for her on the premises.

In his statement to ED, Sherpuria has said, “After a lot of discussion, Beeru Sehgal agreed to my proposal and subsequently she handed over the full control of DRC in my hands in 2018-19. An oral agreement was made between me and Beeru Sehgal that I will be giving monetary support till she will be alive to meet her daily expenses.”

The Payments

Subsequently, once Sehgal gave her consent, Sherpuria conducted a payment of Rs 20 lakh in September 2017 from his wife Kanchan Rai’s account. Additionally, he made another payment of Rs 20 lakh in February 2020 from the account of PB Broadcast Media Ltd (formerly known as Campaign Box Pvt Ltd), a company under his ownership, to Sehgal.

He subsequently appointed his nephew Pradeep Kumar Rai as manager of the club.

“Slowly his visiting frequency to Delhi Riding Club increased… Finally, in 2017 he moved his family to the Delhi Riding Club and subsequently, Beeru Sehgal, the owner of the property moved out… Beeru Sehgal relinquished her rights to the property and granted complete control of the Club to Sanjay Prakash Rai,” the ED’s statement read.

It said this way Sherpuria took advantage of the failing health of a woman and took over an “invaluable property” for a “minuscule compensation”.

Following his acquisition of the property, the ED has indicated that Sherpuria initiated a practice of “inviting various individuals to his residence at the Delhi Riding Club,” where he sought to exert influence by displaying photographs of himself alongside figures such as PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers, as well as MLAs and other influential individuals.

