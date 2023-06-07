Home

Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Atiq Ahmed Rerun. All You Need To Know About The Slain Gangster

According to reports, Sanjeev Jeeva was brought to the Lucknow Civil Court for a hearing when the attacker, posing as a lawyer, opened fire at him, resulting in critical injuries to the gangster.

Lucknow, June 07 (ANI): People gather outside the Lucknow Civil Court where gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, who was an accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and was brought to court for a hearing, was shot dead, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Lucknow (UP): In an eerie rerun of the infamous Atiq Ahmed killing, dreaded gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was on Wednesday shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

A minor girl and two constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police also sustained injuries in the attack, ANI reported.

Sanjeev Jeeva, who was charged with the murder of BJP leader Brahmadutt Dwivedi, died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said the constables who were injured in the firing incident are currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility and are stable while the injured girl has been admitted to a trauma centre where she remains in critical condition.

The top cop said the gunman has been arrested.

Sanjeev Jeeva’s broad daylight shooting comes less than two months after infamous gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf Ahmed were gunned down in front of the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their way for a medical checkup at a hospital in Prayagraj in April.

On the night of April 15, three gunmen, posing as journalists, shot and killed the Ahmad brothers on camera in a mafia-style shooting and later surrendered before the police.

Sanjeev Jeeva—All You Need To Know

A resident of UP’s Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Jeeva was a known close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Before his arrest, Sanjeev Jeeva was reportedly associated with the dreaded Bhatti Gang and notorious slain gangster Munna Bajrangi.

Jeeva has over 30 criminal cases filed against him across various police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjeev Jeeva was an accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi. The gangster had climbed on the politician’s vehicle and fired 27 rounds with an AK-47 assault rifle.

Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari had recently asked for police protection citing a threat to her and her husband’s life.

Sanjeev Jeeva aka Sanjeev Maheshwari, was also accused in the Krishnanand Rai murder case in which several influential people, including former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, have been convicted.

