Sanquelim Election Result LIVE: Sanquelim is one of the Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district in Goa. This is a key seat as Goa's sitting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will try to retain the seat which he won in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections. A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Sanquelim.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Sanquelim Election Result 2022:

12:40 PM: Sanquelim Election Result LIVE: Chief minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant retains Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes.

11 AM, Sanquelim Election Result LIVE: Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani leading from the seat.

10 AM, Sanquelim Election Result LIVE: After second round, chief minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant trailing in Sanquelim

8 AM, Sanquelim Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes begin