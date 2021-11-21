New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday announced that it would send an open letter to PM Modi raising its pending demands, which include having a central legislation to guarantee a remunerative minimum support price (MSP). This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the contentious farm bills would be repealed in the coming session of parliament. The coalition of protesting farmers also decided to continue with its planned marches, including one to parliament on Monday.Also Read - Farm Laws Repeal: SKM to Hold Farmers' Mahapanchayat in Lucknow On Monday

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that the farmers will hold their Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas on Chhotu Ram’s birth anniversary on November 24, a march to Delhi’s border on November 26, and a march on parliament on November 27. Also Read - Union Cabinet to Hold Meeting on November 24, Likely to Approve Repeal of Farm Laws

SKM, released a statement where it congratulated the farmers and workers for their “historic victory”and also acknowledged Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of compensation for the families of the 700 farmers who died during the protests. Also Read - Repeal of Farm Laws: Farmer Unions to Decide on Agitation Course Today; SKM Meeting Begins at Singhu Border

“While Mr Narendra Modi or his Govt does not acknowledge the heavy and avoidable sacrifices made by around 700 brave farmers of the Kisan Andolan, Telangana Govt steps forward to provide support to the kin of the martyrs,” the release says.

“Narendra Modi or his government did not acknowledge the heavy and avoidable sacrifices made by around 700 brave farmers of the Kisan Andolan, the Telangana Government has now stepped forward to provide support to the kin of the martyrs,” the SKM’s release noted.

The SKM said it would provide a list of all the “martyrs” to the Telangana government. It also said that BJP ministers had been met with black flag protests across the country.