‘Sansad Chalo’ march: What was discussed between CJP leaders and BJP leader JP Nadda?

During the Sansad Chalo march, CJP representatives met JP Nadda to submit demands including minister resignations, compensation for NEET aspirants' families, and activist releases.

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CJP leaders and BJP leader JP Nadda (Image: X.com)

New Delhi: In a significant national development, two representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence, with their ‘letter of demands’ on Monday. In the recent development, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka put forth their three demands before the Union Minister while the latter appealed to them to end the sit-in stir and help bring normalcy in the high-security zone, close to the Parliamentary complex.

What are the demands of CJP?

In its three direct and explicit demands, the CJP has sought – the release of Sonam Wangchuk, with no prohibition on his movements, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide, following the NEET 2026 paper leaks.

What was discussed between CJP leaders and BJP leader JP Nadda?

The meeting represents the end of a month-long standoff between the satirical political group and the government at Jantar Mantar. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest about three weeks ago to offer his support. Following the meeting, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticized the police action against demonstrators at the site and urged the government to accept their demands, emphasizing that they reflect the aspirations of India’s youth.

आज सुबह पहली बार प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने का प्रस्ताव आया और सुबह 11:50 AM से ही हमारी बातचीत जारी है। सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में मुलाकात हुई। उनके डेलीगेशन के साथ विस्तार से पहले मौखिक चर्चा हुई और उनके द्वारा लगभग 4 बजे मुझे लिखित याचिका दी गई। मैंने… pic.twitter.com/HLCl20RBSp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2026

What Union Minister JP Nadda said on meeting CJP leaders?

Union Minister JP Nadda acknowledged their list of demands and took to X to inform that the CJP leaders submitted a written petition to him this evening at around 4 p.m. He also said that the discussion was initiated after the CJP approached the government for holding talks on the matter. “Our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 a.m.

Also read: Did protestors breach NTA office amid ‘Sansad Chalo’ march? Delhi police answers

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 p.m.,” Nadda informed in a post on X. The Minister made an appeal to the CJP workers and volunteers to end their demonstration as the government has taken heed of their demands.

(With inputs from agencies)