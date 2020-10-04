New Delhi: Amid the ongoing outrage over the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has stoked a controversy with his latest remarks, wherein he is seen asking parents to instill ‘sanskar’ and good values in their daughters. He made the statement when asked about the growing number of rapes in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

Holding parents of women responsible for growing crimes, Singh, who represents the Bairia constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, failed to give any advice to men. Also Read - Hathras Protests: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Holds Candelight Vigil in Chennai, Detained

“I am an MLA as well as a teacher. Even if the government stands with the sword, such incidents wouldn’t stop. Rapes will stop only by values, not by law and order. It is the responsibility of parents to impart values which to their young daughter as to behave appropriately in a civil society. It is our duty, the government’s duty, and the family’s duty. As it is the duty of the government to protect, it is the parents’ duty to instill ‘sanskar’ and good values in their daughters”, he told reporters, adding that it’s only the combination of govt and good values that can make a country beautiful. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

#WATCH Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathras pic.twitter.com/47AmnGByA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

He also accused Congress, SP, and BSP of playing politics over the incident. “A girl is a girl, be it from a Dalit family or a Brahmin family. Congress, SP, and BSP are feeding on this fake narrative using this opportunity to further their politics,” he stated.

Earlier on Saturday, UP Minister SK Khanna had claimed that medical reports of the 19-year-old girl from Hathras do not confirm rape. “Of the incident, based on the merits of the postmortem, forensic and medical reports, there’s been no confirmation of rape. Still, Chief Minister constituted SIT and took action against five officers. As soon as the SIT report is filed, an exemplary investigation will follow”, he said.

The Hathras victim died in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report stated that the victim suffered fracture of “C6 cervical vertebra” and there were “extravasations of blood along the fracture line” and the underlying spinal cord was “contused with ascending edema”. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.