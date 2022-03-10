Santa Cruz Election Result LIVE: St Cruz is one of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa. It falls under the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency and is also a part of the North Goa district. In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Antonio Caetano Fernandes of INC won in this seat defeating Hemant Dinanath Golatkar of BJP by a margin of 642 votes.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP's Antonio Fernandes be Able to Retain Santa Cruz?

KEY CANDIDATES

Rodolf Louis Fernandes: Congress Amit Palekar: AAP Antonio Fernandes: BJP

Counting of votes for Santa Cruz Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14. While a final picture will be clear by noon, first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Santa Cruz.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Santa Cruz Election Result 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin shortly