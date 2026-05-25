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Meet Santy Sharma, the Ratlam rapper who launched scathing attack on Cockroach Janta Party, accuses Abhijeet Dipke of…

Meet Santy Sharma, the Ratlam rapper who launched scathing attack on Cockroach Janta Party, accuses Abhijeet Dipke of…

In the Instagram post, Santy requested that the relevant authorities monitor such activities carefully and "take necessary steps to maintain peace, stability, and national interest."

Santy Sharma, independent rapper and Internet sensation

New Delhi: Santy Sharma, independent rapper and Internet sensation, has grabbed the headlines following his commentary on the trending ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP) movement. The musician, in his powerful Instagram rant, described the movement as merely “Internet drama.” He also warned others not to fall for viral Internet campaigns without first investigating the truth behind the movement and its leaders.

“Cockroach Janta Party feels more like internet drama than a serious movement,” Santy said in a strong-worded post. “Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns.”

The rapper also slammed Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, for not being “focused on solving real issues”, and claimed that he was associated with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. “The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself,” Santy wrote.

“If someone truly claims to be nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India- development, employment, education, innovation, and national unity-instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh.”

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No Political Party Is Perfect:

Santy Sharma noted that “no political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy”, but said that “creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth.”

In the statement, he also raised concerns that a large portion of the social media support behind such movements reportedly comes from accounts linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other anti-India narratives. “Indians should stay aware of digital manipulation and propaganda tactics used online,” he wrote. “India needs constructive discussions, not chaos driven by viral trends.”

In the Instagram post, Santy requested that the relevant authorities monitor such activities carefully and “take necessary steps to maintain peace, stability, and national interest.”

Who is Rapper Santy Sharma?

The real name of Santy Sharma is Ganesh Sharma

He is an Indian rapper, singer, and lyricist hailing from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Santy Sharma is born on 9 September 1996

He is widely recognised as the first rapper to rise to prominence from the city of Ratlam

Sharma began his journey in hip-hop around 2014.

He gained initial regional traction with independent tracks like “Suni Suni Sadko” (2016) and a motivational rap song called “Udaan” (2017).

In 2019, he ventured into more commercial music with the track “Peeta Daaru.”

He achieved mainstream recognition by making his Bollywood debut in the film Housefull 5, where he wrote and performed an anthem rap song.

In 2025, he dropped his debut solo studio album, Reborn, featuring a mix of R&B and hip-hop styles.

His 2026 singles include the aggressive street track “Tujhi Aichi” (featuring Don YG) and the raw, unapologetic anthem “I Don’t Care”.

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