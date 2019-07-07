New Delhi: Haryanavi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s membership drive program at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in national capital. Choudhary joined the party in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP general secretary Ram Lal.

Reports claimed that the former Bigg Boss contestant becomes the first member to join the BJP’s membership drive from Delhi. The saffron party is running its membership campaign across the country and inviting people to join the party. BJP working president J P Nadda has set a target of enlisting six crore new members.

During Lok Sabha elections 2019, reports had claimed that Choudhary took the membership of the Congress and will campaign for the grand old party. However, a day after, the singer rejected the reports and claimed that her photograph with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra which went viral on social media was old and she doesn’t intend to enter politics.,

“I have not joined the Congress party. My pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old, as I have met her many times in the past. These pictures are old. The biggest issue is that I have not joined any party,” she told reporters.

Besides, Choudhary had also said that she won’t campaign for any political party in the Lok Sabha election but within hours of denying joining Congress, she was spotted with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari campaigning for the saffron party.

Choudhary rose to fame with her stage dance on popular Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal‘. She had also participated in reality show Big Boss 11 last year. She had made her Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Veerey ki Wedding’ with an item number.