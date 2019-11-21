New Delhi: In a scathing attack to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading rumours on government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Thursday said that his party will ‘break the head’ of anyone who tries to break a Shiv Sena MLA. However, countering his statement afterwards, he said that Sena will also make arrangements for the dispensary and ambulance.

“Koi bhi agar Shiv Sena ke MLA ko phorne ki koshish karega toh hum unka sar phorh denge, uske sath uska paon bhi torh denge, lekin dawakhane ka bhi intezam Shiv Sena karegi. Unke liye ambulance bhi tayar rahegi (If anyone tries to break the Sena MLAs, we will break the head of that person. But the arrangement for the dispensary will also be done by Shiv Sena, along with arranging an ambulance for the person),” the Sena leader said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Sattar’s controversial remarks come on Thursday made a controversial remark regarding the government formation in Maharashtra come after speculations arose that BJP-Sena alliance may be revived.

Speaking to ANI, Sattar said that the strategy for government formation in Maharashtra would be made clear after the party meeting on November 22.

“We are holding a meeting on November 22. After the meeting, the next strategy will be decided. It is a time-taking decision but the deliberations are being held on how to advance in the future,” Sattar said.

“After forming the government the responsibility given to everybody will be fulfilled. Uddhav Ji always takes his members in confidence,” he added.

Notably, Maharashtra came under President’s Rule after all the top parties failed to stake a claim for government in the state. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, denied forming a government after a rift with its ally Shiv Sena. The Sena has remained firm on an equal sharing of Cabinet berths as well as rotating chief minister’s post.