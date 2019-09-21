New Delhi: In another development, a local court in West Bengal’s Alipore on Saturday reserved order on the anticipatory bail plea filed by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The development from the court comes a day after Kumar filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Alipore district and sessions court. He filed the plea a day after a city court said that the CBI does not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

On Thursday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Subrata Mukherjee had reserved the order after hearing arguments from both the sides. Kumar in his plea had said that the CBI needs the state government’s approval to arrest him as he is a government official.

He said this after the CBI moved the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at the Alipore court on Thursday to seek an arrest warrant against him.

While disposing of the CBI’s application, the court said the agency does not need its arrest warrant as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the Saradha chit fund case.

The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn the protection of arrest granted to Kumar in the Saradha scam case.

Kumar, who is untraceable by the CBI for more than a week, is accused of tampering with evidence in the Saradha scam case. He was also a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to investigate the case before the Supreme Court asked the CBI to take over the investigation process.